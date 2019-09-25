      Weather Alert

Midland’s ready to ‘Set It Straight’ with new podcast

Sep 25, 2019 @ 10:34am

Big MachineFirst, Midland Let It Roll with their sophomore album, and now they’re ready to Set It Straight with their new podcast.

“We’re giving y’all the real story behind country music’s tallest tales and legends with our new podcast Set It Straight with Midland,” the trio announced on social media.

In the first episode, Mark WystrachCameron Duddy, and Jess Carson talk to Emmylou Harris’s longtime road manager, Phil Kaufman, about what happened to the body of the legendary Gram Parsons after his death. 

That story is actually one of music’s greatest: In order to fulfill Parsons’ final wish, Kaufman and a pal reportedly stole the singer’s body from the Los Angeles International Airport and drove it to California’s Joshua Tree National Monument, where they cremated it by pouring five gallons of gas into his open coffin and throwing a lit match inside.

Look for a new episode of Set It Straight with Midland every Wednesday on Spotify. Meanwhile, the band’s latest hit, “Mr. Lonely,” is just about to break into country’s top twenty.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Country: Jordan Robert Kirk Live, Part 1
Recent JMM Podcasts