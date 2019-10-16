Mike Fisher raves over wife Carrie Underwood’s “hard work” and “talent”: “She has loads of both”

ABC/Mark LevineMike Fisher has nothing but admiration for wife Carrie Underwood.

The former NHL player shared a thoughtful Instagram post with his half a million followers, offering them insight into how hard she works every day.

“If I had a dollar every time someone on tour said ‘I don’t know how she does it’ I’d be rich :)” Mike begins, alongside a video of the superstar singer on stage, belting out the final notes of “Cry Pretty.”

He reveals that in the midst of traveling the country on her Cry Pretty Tour 360, Carrie wakes up multiple times a night to feed their 10-month old son, Jacob, and is still up early in the morning to make sure her husband and two sons have breakfast. Her morning routine continues with a 90-minute workout and soundcheck in preparation for the two-hour show, meeting with fans and press all the while — a routine she repeats each day she’s on the road.

“It really is amazing how she does it all. Hard work is more important then talent in everything and she has loads of both but the short answer of how she does it is that God’s given her a crazy voice and determination (and energy) to be able to do what He’s called her to do!” Mike raves. “I love watching her do her thing and showing people the gift that God’s given her.”

Carrie continues on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June through October 31, when it wraps in Detroit.

