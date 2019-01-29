Mike Judge’s “Extract” Is Exactly What You Need In Your Life

Only Mike Judge can end a movie with a song from Waylon Jennings and Rainy Day Woman is the song. Technically, anyone could with the right amount of money. Anyway, Extract is one of those inside the work space films and it is spot on. It’s sort of an encore to Office Space.

“Yeeeeeah, I’m gonna need you to go ahead and…come in on Sunday mmmkaaaay.” -Bill Lundberg, Office Space

Extract has the same premise as Office Space. An inside look at what real people do and say at work, everyday. It of course has many twists and turns but the best thing about a Mike Judge film are the characters. My first Mike Judge experience was Beavis and Butthead. They took over MTV in 1992 and ran for a very long time. When I found out that Mike Judge was the genius behind this, I jumped on the wagon. He then did “Beavis and Butthead Do America”. Mike Judge had an all-star cast for the character voices for the animated movie. Bruce Willis, Demi Moore, David Letterman, Robert Stack and more.

I think everyone can relate to the characters in Extract in some way. This is one of those that makes you bust out in mid-movie saying “Holy crap…I know someone just like that!” I know I did. Well, I didn’t “bust out in mid-movie” but you know what I mean foo. You still with me? EYE CHECK!! Okay, just checking.

