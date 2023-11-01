Mike Leach Selected for 2024 Class of Texas Sports Hall of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday the late Mike Leach, the winningest football coach (by wins) in Texas Tech history, will be one of nine inductees for the organization’s 2024 class.

In addition to Leach, the 2024 class also features all-time sports greats from the state of Texas such as Jamaal Charles, Andy Cooper, Judge Roy Hofheinz, Barbara Jacket, Colt McCoy, Jackie Sherrill, Bubba Thornton and Christa Williams. This will be the second Hall of Fame induction for the late coach in the calendar year as he was posthumously enshrined into the Texas Tech Hall of Honor in late September.

One of the top offensive minds in college football history, Leach led the Red Raiders through a memorable tenure, highlighted by an 84-43 overall record over 10 seasons, all of which resulted in a bowl trip. In fact, the Red Raiders became a regular in bowl season under Leach, who pushed the Red Raiders to three nine-win seasons (2002, 2005, 2007) and then 11 wins in 2008.

Texas Tech experienced its most-successful season under Leach with Graham Harrell leading the Red Raider offense, however, as he and wide receiver Michael Crabtree formed one of the top pass-catching duos in college football history. The Red Raiders matched the school record with 11 wins in 2008, which was highlighted by a memorable victory over No. 1 Texas at home that pushed Texas Tech to as high as No. 2 in the national rankings.

Texas Tech rewrote the NCAA record book under Leach and his “Air Raid” offense, developing quarterbacks such as Kliff Kingsbury as well as B.J. Symons, Sonny Cumbie, Cody Hodges and eventually Harrell. Symons snapped the NCAA FBS single-season record for passing yards in 2003, throwing for an unheard-of 5,833 yards and 52 touchdowns through the air.

Following his tenure at Texas Tech, Leach enjoyed successful stints at both Washington State (2012-19) and Mississippi State (2020-22). His coaching career was highlighted by a 158-107 overall record and 17 bowl trips over his 21 combined seasons as a collegiate head coach. He was in the midst of his third season at Mississippi State when he suddenly passed away on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 61.

The 63rd-annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will take place April 13 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco. Ticket and sponsorship packages for the banquet are now on sale at www.tshof.org/induction.

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics