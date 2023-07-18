96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert calls out fans for taking selfies during concert

July 18, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

Miranda Lambert has left fans divided after a recent incident at her Las Vegas residency. 

During the show, Lambert paused her set to address a fan who was taking selfies instead of fully engaging in the live music experience.

In the TikTok video posted Sunday, the country singer stopped singing “Tin Man” to say, “I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry. These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

“We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music,” she added.

While some attendees applauded her stance against excessive phone usage at concerts, others felt she overstepped by singling out an individual.

One person in the background of the video can be heard saying, “Let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.”

Lambert has not publicly addressed the incident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Love This LifeLocash
3:56pm
I Love This LifeLocash
3:56pm
Undo ItCarrie Underwood
3:53pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
3:50pm
But I Got A Beer In My HandLuke Bryan
3:50pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time
5

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country