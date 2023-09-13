Miranda Lambert celebrates 5 years of Idyllwind

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

September 13, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert is officially five.

Miranda celebrated her lifestyle brand and fashion line’s fifth anniversary on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing, “.@Idyllwind turns 5 today! We’re all badass and imperfect. And this line celebrates embracing that about ourselves. Thank y’all for the love and support.”

To further celebrate this milestone, Miranda’s Idyllwind is having a contest with the top prize being a $5,000 Idyllwind gift card and signed Idyllwind items. 

You can shop all things Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert at idyllwind.com.

