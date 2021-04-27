      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert Cries in 1st Concert Back Since COVID

Apr 27, 2021 @ 9:46am

Miranda Lambert hit the live concert stage for the first time since last March in Ft. Worth this past weekend and it definitely was an emotional event.

She shared a video of her performance at Billy Bob’s Texas as she was crying while singing “The House That Built Me”.

The caption said “First show back in over a year. I missed y’all so much”.

@mirandalambertFirst show back. Love y’all ❤️

♬ original sound – Miranda Lambert

What’s something you’ve done for the first time since the pandemic started that made you feel a little emotional?

Which artist do you want to see play soon live?

