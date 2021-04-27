Miranda Lambert Cries in 1st Concert Back Since COVID
Miranda Lambert hit the live concert stage for the first time since last March in Ft. Worth this past weekend and it definitely was an emotional event.
She shared a video of her performance at Billy Bob’s Texas as she was crying while singing “The House That Built Me”.
The caption said “First show back in over a year. I missed y’all so much”.
What’s something you’ve done for the first time since the pandemic started that made you feel a little emotional?
Which artist do you want to see play soon live?