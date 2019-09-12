      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” with her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour mates

Sep 12, 2019 @ 5:00pm

ABC/Mark LevineMiranda Lambert not only kicks off her all-girl, all-star Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Friday — she’s also put together a little something extra for her fans.

On Friday, September 13, she’ll release a new cover of the 1976 pop hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” that also features her tour mates Maren MorrisElle KingAshley McBrydeTenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack.

Earlier this week, all the artists teased the new song on their socials, sharing a twenty-second instrumental clip that shows them in the studio singing the song by Elvin Bishop, which reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100.  Fun fact: the vocals on the song were provided by Mickey Thomas, who went on to become the lead singer of Jefferson Starship.

Miranda’s tour starts this weekend with two shows at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday and Saturday and continues through November. Check Miranda’s website to see which artists will be on each show.  

