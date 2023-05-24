Miranda Lambert Hopes She Gets To Hug Morgan Wallen’s Mom Someday

The opportunity to collaborate with Morgan Wallen on “Thought You Should Know,” written by Miranda Lambert, also allowed her to get to know the burgeoning country singer. She now claims that writing the song gave her a positive image of Wallen and an even kinder impression of his mother. In a recent interview with Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, Lambert recalls the incident and describes how it all started after she and composer Nicolle Galyon were hanging out and drinking rosé wine one day. Lambert said, “She called me the next day and was like, ‘Hey, I have a write with Morgan today and somebody backed out. Do you wanna come?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.'” She continued, “We had the best day. We sat on her porch and made a couple drinks and just really talked. And I got to know Morgan. He’s a sweetheart. He’s a little East Tennessee boy and a new artist. I try to be there for new artists of any kind because I know the road ahead, and that it can be bumpy.” She added, “And it was really cool for Morgan to let down his guard and write with two girls about somebody that’s so special to him. I’m glad that he felt comfortable enough to, like, open up to us and let us sort of tell that story for her. I’d wanna give her a hug round her neck, ’cause I’m very proud to be part of a song that’s about her.”