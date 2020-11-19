      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert is a road-tested “Champion” in her new song, from the 'Make It Up as We Go' season finale

Nov 19, 2020 @ 9:30am

Audio Up MediaThe season finale of scripted musical podcast Make It Up as We Go premiered this week, and with it came a powerful new song from series executive producer Miranda Lambert.

Miranda rounds out the podcast soundtrack with her reflective “Champion,” a song about how life’s setbacks and closed doors amount to nothing more than the lead-up to eventual hard-earned success. As one of country music’s greatest superstars, that climb is something Miranda knows about on a personal level, and is also the storyline for the country music-themed podcast.

Over Make It Up As We Go’s eight-episode season, Tyler Rich and Lindsay Ell have also lent their voices to the soundtrack. Singer-songwriter and actor Scarlett Burke stars in the series, which she also co-created and directed.

The podcast’s cast also includes Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, Craig Robinson and many others.

The full, nine-song Make It Up As We Go soundtrack is out today. You can also listen to all the podcast episodes now.



By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson on the KLLL Live Lounge 7P Tuesday
Chase Rice partners with Jack Daniel’s for three-part livestream series
Brett Eldredge will “Carol for a Cause” in benefit of Feeding America
Miranda Lambert to be inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame
Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton named winners at Tunie Awards
Recent JMM Podcasts