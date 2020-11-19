Miranda Lambert is a road-tested “Champion” in her new song, from the 'Make It Up as We Go' season finale
Audio Up MediaThe season finale of scripted musical podcast Make It Up as We Go premiered this week, and with it came a powerful new song from series executive producer Miranda Lambert.
Miranda rounds out the podcast soundtrack with her reflective “Champion,” a song about how life’s setbacks and closed doors amount to nothing more than the lead-up to eventual hard-earned success. As one of country music’s greatest superstars, that climb is something Miranda knows about on a personal level, and is also the storyline for the country music-themed podcast.
Over Make It Up As We Go’s eight-episode season, Tyler Rich and Lindsay Ell have also lent their voices to the soundtrack. Singer-songwriter and actor Scarlett Burke stars in the series, which she also co-created and directed.
The podcast’s cast also includes Dennis Quaid, Billy Bob Thornton, Craig Robinson and many others.
The full, nine-song Make It Up As We Go soundtrack is out today. You can also listen to all the podcast episodes now.
By Carena Liptak
