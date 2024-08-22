Miranda Lambert is PCCAs’ 2024 Country Icon

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

August 22, 2024 10:01AM CDT
ABC

Miranda Lambert has been announced as the Country Icon Award recipient for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards. She’ll be recognized for her storied career and groundbreaking albums.

The late Toby Keith was the first to be recognized as a Country Icon at PCAAs’ 2023 ceremony.

Miranda’s also got two PCAAs nods, one for Female Artist and another for Female Song for her single “Wranglers.”

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

You can find “Wranglers” on Miranda’s forthcoming new album, Postcards From Texas, which drops Sept. 13.

