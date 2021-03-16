      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves & more sign on for Matthew McConaughey's “We're Texas” benefit

Mar 16, 2021 @ 4:05pm

ABCSeveral country artists are taking part in Matthew McConaughey‘s “We’re Texas” benefit show. 

The Oscar-winning actor recently announced that he and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey are orchestrating a fundraiser for their home state of Texas following the winter storm in February.

Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait and Willie Nelson are among country performers in the all-star lineup that also features Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Khalid, Leon Bridges and many more. 

“Y’ALL means ALL,” Kacey writes on Twitter

Proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the McConaugheys’ Just Keep Livin’ Texas Relief Fund that is distributing funds to organizations providing critical care and resources during the recovery process.

The show will stream on McConaughey’s YouTube page on March 21 at 8 p.m. ET. 

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

