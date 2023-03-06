Miranda Lambert launches new animal emergency response program

ABC

Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation has joined with Tractor Supply Company for their just-launched Relief for Rescues Fund.

The new animal emergency response program runs Monday, March 6, through Sunday, March 12, with a nationwide donation campaign at checkout at all Tractor Supply stores.

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if’ – it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis,” shares Miranda, an avid animal rescue champion. “We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues,” adds Tractor Supply’s Kimberley Gardiner. “Many people don’t realize the challenges shelters face to provide animals with vital essentials in the aftermath of an emergency. Relief for Rescues provides shelters with the critical support and resources they need after disasters and emergencies happen.”

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives since 2019, including MuttNation’s Mutts Across America program, providing grants to animal shelters nationwide.

Online donations can be made at TractorSupply.com and through the mobile app. Funds obtained will aid in more efficient response times to animals in dire need.

To learn more about MuttNation Foundation initiatives, visit MuttNation.com.

