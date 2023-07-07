96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert + Leon Bridges head to a dive bar for “If You Were Mine” video

July 7, 2023 1:15PM CDT
Share
Courtesy of Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges have dropped the official music video for their duet, “If You Were Mine.”

The visualizer opens with Miranda and Leon observing a lovey-dovey couple across the dive bar, before taking the stage to deliver their tune about one-sided romance. 

“I’d make sure your stars are shining/ Sure as the Frio’s winding/ I’d bottle you up like lightning/ I’d rope the moon for you/ A million times/ That’s what I’d do/ If you were mine,’ the Texas natives harmonize in the chorus.

Fans can watch the live performance debut of Miranda and Leon’s “If You Were Mine” on the upcoming CMA Fest television special, airing Wednesday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

While you wait, be sure to watch the “If You Were Mine” music video on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Watching YouRodney Atkins
6:59pm
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:57pm
Settling DownMiranda Lambert
6:53pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
2

Author of “Getting Out of Saigon” Ralph White On Keeping Secrets 50 Years Later
3

Bestselling Author Don Winslow on "City of Dreams"
4

Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling on "Eat Everything"
5

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer & Provides Update