Miranda Lambert on how she’s making her Las Vegas residency feel like home: “I’m excited to be in one spot”

August 26, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Getty

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency kicks off next month, and after years of touring — and spending the summer glamping with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, in an Airstream camper — she’s excited to hitch her “Bandwagon” to one post for a while.

In fact, the singer tells E! News’ Daily Pop that she’s going above and beyond to bring home to Vegas, including making sure Brendan can be by her side as much as possible.

“We got the schedule figured out where he can come most of the time,” Miranda says, adding that the whole family will be out on the road with her. “We’re taking our dogs so it will feel a little more like home, too.”

For a touring artist who’s spent decades on the road, Miranda says that’s a pretty refreshing way to spend the fall.

“I’m excited to be in one spot,” she continues. “I’ve been on a bus since I was 18 years old, so it will be a nice change.”

Of course, being grounded at one venue has some extra perks to the show itself, too. “I’m able to do a lot of stuff I’ve never done on the road before production-wise,” she hints.

Miranda’s normally known for relying on her vocals and songwriting to put on a great show, but when in Rome, right? The singer’s Vegas set will feature some extra glitz and glamour.

“There’s a lot of pyro, which I really love, and more rhinestones and more fringe. What’s not to love?” Miranda continues.

The Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency kicks off September 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

