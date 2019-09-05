Miranda Lambert puts out a “Pretty B****in’” new tune from her “Wildcard” album

Vanner Records/RCA NashvilleMiranda Lambert’s latest tune is “Pretty B****in’.”

Even though the new track has a swear word in the title, it’s actually just a reflection on how good life is these days for the Texas native.

“‘Pretty B****in’’ is so much fun,” Miranda says. “Everything in it explains me…it talks about Airstreams, Tito’s [vodka], having a band and awesome fans.”

“It’s a good thank you to life for being amazing and for getting to live this dream,” she adds. “It’s definitely pretty b****in’.”

It’s the sixth track Miranda’s released so far from Wildcard, following “Locomotive,” “Mess with My Head,” “Bluebird,” and “Way Too Pretty for Prison” with Maren Morris. The lead single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is currently a top twenty hit.

The full album arrives November 1.

