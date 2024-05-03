96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert says she’s proud to sing “Wranglers”

May 3, 2024 12:45PM CDT
Courtesy of Republic Records

Miranda Lambert is kicking off a new career chapter with “Wranglers.”

Arriving as the first release via her joint recording contract with Republic Records and Big Loud Records, the female empowerment anthem showcases a side of Miranda fans have known her for: feisty, tough and strong.

“Wranglers’ is a classic tale of a woman taking her power back. I think we can all identify with the character in this song, because we have all had a time in our life where we needed to find our strength, and also get a little revenge on someone who did us wrong or hurt us,” Miranda shares.

“I am so proud to sing this song. It feels like it could have been on the same record as ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ in a lot of ways,” she says. “‘Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned’ is a pretty powerful statement, and the way it’s written, you can tell, we’re not kidding.”

“Wranglers” is the first preview of a new album Miranda’s been working on.

“All I know is I’ve got a lot more to say, and a lot more music coming soon. So for anyone who’s ever seen themselves in one of my songs, especially the rowdy ones, get ready!” the Texas native teases.

You can catch Miranda performing at the upcoming ACM Awards, streaming live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

