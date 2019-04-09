Miranda Lambert Shaded Blake Shelton at ACM Awards

You never really get over your ex whether that is a boyfriend or a husband and Miranda Lambert is no exception.

Lambert decided to take her dislike for Blake Shelton to the American Country Music awards last night. She changed the lyrics of her latest single ‘Little Red Wagon’ to take a jab at Shelton. Instead of saying ‘I live in Oklahoma’ she said ‘I got the hell out of Oklahoma.’

It’s the same state where Blake Shelton is from and where the two lived together when they were married.

Do you think Miranda went too far with her performance?