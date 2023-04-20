Miranda Lambert Shares How She Feels Having No Label

Miranda Lambert recently addressed leaving her label and what it feels like to release music without a major label behind the artist. Lambert said, “I am, for the first time in 20 years, a free agent.” She continued, “I don’t have a label, and I feel pretty great about it.” She added, “And it feels very inspiring to get to go see what’s out there and what options [there are] … it’s definitely a very different landscape than the first time I signed my first record deal at 19 years old. Everything has changed in the business, and I’m excited to learn about it and hopefully be part of a new wave of whatever’s going on because it changes so quickly.” Lambert continued, “But I do have a home, and it’s Nashville and this community. So I’m excited to see what comes to the table. And in the meantime, I’m just working on stuff and, like, getting inspired and seeing what’s fueling my creative vibes.”