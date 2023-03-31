Miranda Lambert Shares What It Would Take For Her To Make A ‘Yellowstone’ Cameo

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

March 31, 2023 9:56AM CDT
Miranda Lambert recently opened up about how she feels about Yellowstone and if she would be interested in appearing in the series.  Miranda said about her early posters being featured in the show, “I know! My baby posters. I was, like, 19 in that picture.”  She continued, “I’ve never been an actress. It’s not my favorite thing. If I could play myself, which I am today, that’s a little bit easier on me.”

 

