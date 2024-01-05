96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert takes Gabby Barrett to Texas on new track

January 5, 2024 2:30PM CST
Warner Music Nashville

What would happen if Gabby Barrett collaborated with Miranda Lambert? All you have to do is check out the new tune “You’re My Texas” to find out. 

Gabby and Miranda crafted the track with noted singer/songwriter Hillary Lindsey, known for monster hits like Carrie Underwood‘s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush.” 

“Where I hang my hat when I get restless, you’re my Texas,” Gabby sings on the fourth cut from her Chapter & Verse album, which comes out February 2. It joins the previously released “Growin’ Up Raising You” and “Cowboy Back,” as well as her current hit, “Glory Days.” 

Though Miranda doesn’t sing on “You’re My Texas,” it’s safe to assume she’s a major inspiration for the track, since she hails from the Lone Star State, while Gabby’s from Pennsylvania. 

