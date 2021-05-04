      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert takes to the desert for “Tin Man” video from 'The Marfa Tapes Film'

May 4, 2021 @ 11:00am

Jim and Ilde Cook of CookHouseMedia

Miranda Lambert offers a first look at The Marfa Tapes Film with the premiere of a new acoustic video for “Tin Man.” 

The video captures Miranda in the back of a pickup truck, clad in Southwestern attire, softly strumming a guitar as she sings the heartbreaking ballad, the sun setting behind her in the wide open terrain of Marfa, Texas. 

“Tin Man” was named Song of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards. It’s one of many songs Miranda has written with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, with whom she collaborates on their upcoming album, The Marfa Tapes. 

The acoustic project features new renditions of “Tin Man” and “Tequila Does,” alongside a collection of unheard songs that the trio recorded with just a guitar and microphone out in the desert landscape. 

The Marfa Tapes drops on May 7, while The Marfa Tapes Film, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process for the album, premieres May 8 on Facebook at 7 p.m. ET. 

