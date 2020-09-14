Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and more named early ACM Awards winners
Courtesy of the Academy of Country MusicAhead of Wednesday night’s ACM Awards show, three off-camera category winners have already been announced, according to CMT.
Miranda Lambert takes home the trophy for Vocal Event of the Year with “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” along with her collaborators Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King. The group of women toured together in 2019 on Miranda’s Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars run; the song is their spin on Elvin Bishop’s 1975 hit.
It’s an especially exciting win for Tenille, who’s already picking up her second ACM trophy even though the show hasn’t happened yet. She was previously awarded a win in the category of New Female Artist of the Year.
Next up, Thomas Rhett is celebrating an early victory. He picks up the Video of the Year trophy for his “Remember You Young.” That song comes off of Thomas’ 2019 album, Center Point Road, and was also a chart-topping radio hit.
Finally, Hillary Lindsey wins in the category of Songwriter of the Year. Ever since her first number-one song with Martina McBride’s 2002 hit, “Blessed,” Hillary has become one of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, working with Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Lady A and many more.
The rest of the winners at the 2020 ACM Awards will be revealed during the show on Wednesday, September 16. The event will broadcast live on CBS.
By Carena Liptak
