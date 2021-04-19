      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert to be featured in Dave Grohl's series, 'From Cradle to Stage'

Apr 19, 2021 @ 12:06pm

ABC

Miranda Lambert is among the many artists who will appear on Dave Grohl‘s upcoming TV series, From Cradle to Stage.

In a commercial that aired during the ACM Awards on Sunday night, it was revealed that Miranda and her mother, Bev Lambert, will appear in the series that documents the relationship between various musicians and their mothers. 

“Sometimes, you just need your mom,” Miranda confesses in the clip, alongside a shot of the mother-daughter pair hugging in the studio. “She said I’m going to enter the talent show and I said, ‘oh you are now?’” adds Bev, recalling her daughter’s early musical ambitions. 

The show is is executive-produced by the Foo Fighters frontman and his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, and is based on Virginia’s book, From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.

“I went on the road with my son David to explore the stories of mothers of musicians,” Virginia explains in a voiceover at the beginning of the trailer. 

Other artists participating in the six-part series are Brandi Carlile, Pharrell Williams, Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Tom Morello, and Geddy Lee, lead vocalist and bassist for the rock band Rush.

From Cradle to Stage premieres on Paramount+ on May 6.

