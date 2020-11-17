      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert to be inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

Nov 17, 2020 @ 11:58am

ABCMiranda Lambert will soon officially be a cowgirl. 

The country superstar will be inducted into the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in her home state of Texas in 2021.

Miranda is in the company of four other nominees including painter Pop Chalee, eight-time Women’s Professional Rodeo Association roping champ Lari Dee Guy, show jumping Olympic medalist and first licensed female jockey in the U.S. Kathryn Kusner, and cowboy hat designer Lavonna Koger

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is described in its mission statement as a place that “honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience and independence that helped shape the West, and fosters an appreciation of the ideals and spirit of self-reliance they inspire.”

The induction luncheon is set to take place on April 27 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

