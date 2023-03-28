Miranda Lambert’s a big believer in authenticity

With a career spanning over two decades, and numerous hit singles and accolades, Miranda Lambert is undeniably one of country music’s biggest female superstars. While she’s blazed her own trail, the “Kerosene” singer has also been a trailblazer for many of the genre’s up-and-coming female artists.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, Miranda recently spoke with the press to share words of advice and her hopes for “the next generation of women in country music.”

“I just hope that they know that they’re heard and seen, and my biggest wish is that everybody will just be real and be themselves,” Miranda said. “And, you know, it’s hard with all the noise that’s around with social media and everything else to find your confidence.”

“Sometimes you find yourself confused comparing yourself to other people and what they’re doing, what their life is, but I really believe in just standing strong in who you are to the core,” she added.

Miranda’s latest studio album is 2022’s Palomino. The 15-song collection, which includes the singles “If I Was a Cowboy” and “Strange,” served as her final record with her longtime label home, Sony Music Nashville.

