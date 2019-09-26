Miranda Lambert’s a “Bluebird,” a ‘Wildcard,’ and the RIAA’s Artist of the Year

ABC/Mark LevineThe Recording Industry Association of America honored Miranda Lambert as their Artist of the Year on Wednesday during a ceremony in the nation’s capital.

“A great day in D.C. yesterday to celebrate and represent women in music,” Miranda tweeted on Thursday, along with several photos from the event. “Thank you RIAA for having us and for the special honor.”

The RIAA is the organization that hands out gold and platinum certifications for albums and singles.

Miranda also shared a clip of herself performing the new track, “Bluebird,” at the gathering with songwriter Natalie Hemby, who’s also a member of the Highwomen. The song is one of the cuts on Miranda’s Wildcard album, which comes out November 1.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.