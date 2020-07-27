      Breaking News
Charlie Daniels Passes Away at the Age of 83

Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird’ perches atop the country chart

Jul 27, 2020 @ 5:00am

Ellen Von UnwerthMiranda Lambert‘s “Bluebird” flies to the top of the country chart this week, marking the superstar’s first trip to number one since 2014’s “Somethin’ Bad” with Carrie Underwood

Even though Miranda co-wrote the tune about looking on the bright side in the face of adversity, she admits that’s not necessarily her natural tendency. 

“I don’t consider myself optimistic, necessarily,” she reveals. “I think I’m not carefree. I’m definitely a worrier, and I’m a planner.”

“And I think I’ve gotten a little more laidback in my thirties,” she adds.

Especially in light of everything that’s happening in 2020, the Texas native believes “Bluebird” brings a dose of encouragement we can all use.

“I need to hear the message in ‘Bluebird,’ too,” she reflects, “because I have to remind myself to keep a bluebird in my heart also.”

“And that’s the whole point of this song, is to keep hope, and to have that little bit of optimism,” she continues. “And so [it’s] definitely a perfect song for a perfect time.”

“Bluebird” is the second single from Miranda’s Wildcard album, and also happens to contain the line that’s the inspiration for the record’s title. 

By Stephen Hubbard  
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts