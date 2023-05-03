96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert’s favorite album of 2023? Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’

May 3, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Share
Charles Sykes/Bravo

Miranda Lambert was recently on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to chat about her new cookbook, music career and favorite things.

During the interview, Miranda shared her go-to karaoke songs, favorite reality television shows and dream collaborator, among other things. The country star was also asked by Andy about her current favorite album of 2023 and in a heartbeat, she responded with Morgan Wallen‘s One Thing at a Time.

“I think Morgan Wallen. I mean, he’s out there kicking ass,” Miranda tells Andy. 

Additionally, during the Spill The Music IndusTea! segment, Miranda candidly recounted a mishap she once had onstage.

“I fell flat on my face during ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ trying to be all tough, like it’s my tough song. And I busted my lip when I fell on my microphone, so I had a bloody lip,” the singer recalls. 

Miranda’s up for five awards and set to perform at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. The show streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
1:28pm
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
1:25pm
Drinkin Beer Talkin God AmChase Rice/florida-georgia Line
1:22pm
Tennessee OrangeMegan Moroney
1:19pm
Take My NameParmalee
1:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
3

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
4

Blake Shelton's 'Barmageddon' Renewed for Season 2
5

Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to Announce the Creation of Nearly 150 Jobs and Over $52 Million Dollars into the Lubbock Community