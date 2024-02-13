96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert’s got a new duet coming

February 13, 2024 10:15AM CST
ABC

ager for new music from Miranda Lambert? Well, you won’t have to wait long.

Miranda has announced that she’s dropping a new duet, “Space in My Heart,” with Latin pop artist Enrique Iglesias on February 22.

“Texas meets Spain! [cowboy emoji] Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one,” Miranda shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Enrique also teased a snippet of the forthcoming track. 

“You don’t love me yet/ But I know you will/ If you only felt half of what I feel/ If you ever go/ I will never change/ There’s a space in my heart/ And it’s just your shape,” Miranda sings as Enrique harmonizes over a brisk production.

Miranda’s latest release is her collab with Leon Bridges, “If You Were Mine,” which arrived in June 2023. Her latest full-length album is 2022’s Palomino.

