Miranda Lambert's having “so much fun” “Settling Down” with “video babe” Brendan McLoughlin
Ellen von UnwerthSince Miranda Lambert‘s latest hit is titled “Settling Down,” it’s fairly obvious the Wildcard track grew out of her romance with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.
But the country superstar reveals the sentiment in the song only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What inspired the song ‘Settling Down’ was really falling in love with my husband,” she explains. “You know, I’ve got this traveling bone that keeps me on the road, and I love what I do, and I love to go camping and take my Airstream around the country.”
“And so falling in love and sort of realizing in 2020 that I was nesting a little more than I ever have been able to,” she continues, “‘Settling Down’ couldn’t resonate more with me than at a time like that.”
Miranda has previously encouraged the former New York City policeman to show off his physique on her social media, and the tune’s music video proved to be another chance for him to step into the spotlight.
“The video for ‘Settling Down’ was so much fun,” she reflects. “I got to share a whole day with my husband Brendan being my love interest in the video, and just our real life at my farm. So I got to ride my horses and shoot it in our cabin that we had sort of spent all of 2020 in.”
“You know, Brendan, it was his debut of being a video babe, and he killed it,” she adds. “He did such a great job.”
Miranda just released her new collaboration with Elle King, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” on Friday.
By Stephen Hubbard
