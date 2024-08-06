96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert’s heart is “No Man’s Land”

August 6, 2024 1:30PM CDT
 Saddle up, Miranda Lambert fans. The country star has dropped a snippet of an unreleased track, “No Man’s Land.”

“No Man’s Land” is a midtempo love song that chronicles a woman’s unrestrainable, free-spirited heart.

“Even when she’s in your arms she’s still no man’s land/ So love her like a mustang/ Like a wild thing/ Better let her run free/ If she wants to love you/ You let her love you/ You give her everything,” Miranda sings in the preview clip.

“No Man’s Land” is off Miranda’s forthcoming new album, Postcards From Texas. Arriving Sept. 13, the 14-song project also includes the recently released “Alimony,” “Dammit Randy” and its lead single, “Wranglers.”

Postcards From Texas is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the track list for Postcards From Texas:
“Armadillo”
“Dammit Randy”
“Looking Back on Luckenbach”
“Santa Fe”
“January Heart”
“Wranglers”
“Run”
“Alimony”
“I Hate Love Songs”
“No Man’s Land”
“B**** on the Sauce (Just Drunk)”
“Way Too Good at Breaking My Heart”
“Wildfire”
“Living on the Run”

