Miranda Lambert’s Idyllwind rolls out fall collection
September 27, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Idyllwind Fueled by Miranda Lambert has launched its fall collection.
New items include the Nora Belted Sweater, Capri Beaded Back Denim Trucker Jacket, Pearl Knit Henley Shirt and more. For a complete cowgirl look, they’ve also got a new Cavalier Canyon Western Wool Felt Hat.
What are you waiting for? The fall-ready apparel and accessories are available now at idyllwind.com.
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.