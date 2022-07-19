      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert’s new single “Strange” is “permission to let go”

Jul 19, 2022 @ 11:05am

RCA Records Nashville/Vanner Records

Miranda Lambert is real “Strange” in her new single. 

The track finds the singer admitting that she feels out of place in the modern world where “country don’t twang, rock ‘n’ roll ain’t loud” and everyone is just looking to be famous. To cut through the noise, Miranda encourages us to hop on an airplane to anywhere, dance like no one is watching, “have a smoke and buy a round.” “Do anything to keep you sane/’Cause times like these make me feel strange,” she sings. 

“‘Strange’ is permission to just let go for a [second]. We were really wanting the chorus to lift – literally and emotionally – and go into a happy place,” Miranda says of the song she co-wrote with Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick. “It’s such a song for the time that we’re in right now, but it doesn’t feel like it won’t matter in 10 years, either.” 

“Strange” is the second single off her latest album, Palomino, which follows the top 15 hit “If I Was a Cowboy.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wednesday, July 20th, 2022
You May Also Like
How Luke Bryan's Dad Feels About His New Single
Nashville notes: Mickey Guyton + LeAnn Rimes, the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and more
Carrie Underwood covers Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”: “One of my all-time favorite songs”
Keith Urban talks songwriting with Tyler Hubbard ahead of their stint on tour together
Don’t expect to see Luke Combs’ baby boy Tex on tour with him — at least, not for a while
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On