Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me” is the first ACM Song of the Decade

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert’s 2010 hit, “The House That Built Me,” is the Song of the Decade, according to the Academy of Country Music.

Miranda recently accepted the trophy backstage at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium — along with writers Tom Douglas and Allen Shamblin — at the ACM Honors. That same night, Miranda performed the song with Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban, who was there to present her the ACM’s Gene Weed Milestone Award.

Song of the Decade is one of seven new honors the ACM will only give out once every ten years, along with ACM Album of the Decade, ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Decade, ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade, ACM Single of the Decade, ACM Songwriter of the Decade, and ACM Music Event of the Decade.

Look for the Academy to announce the winners in the other new categories in the coming weeks. Back in April, the ACM gave Jason Aldean its Artist of the Decade honor at its annual awards in Las Vegas.

