96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Miranda Lambert’s touching down with new ‘Twisters’ song

July 11, 2024 11:45AM CDT
Share
ABC

Surprise, Miranda Lambert‘s dropping a new song Friday.

The track’s titled “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” and it’s off the upcoming Twisters: The Album, arriving with the Twisters movie July 19.

“My song from the @twistersmovie is coming out FRIDAY!” Miranda announced on Instagram alongside a graphic promoting her tune.

“Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” will be the latest preview of Twisters: The Album and follows earlier releases including Luke Combs‘ “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Thomas Rhett‘s “Feelin’ Country,” Lainey Wilson‘s “Out of Oklahoma,” and Conner Smith and Tucker Wetmore‘s “Steal My Thunder.”

You can presave “Ain’t in Kansas Anymore” now to hear it as soon as it drops Friday.

Miranda recently released “Dammit Randy” from her forthcoming first album with new label home Republic Records and Big Loud. Its lead single, “Wranglers,” is approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pour Me A DrinkPost Malone And Blake Shelton
2:13am
Can'T Have MineDylan Scott
2:10am
Accidentally DrunkBradley Gaskin
2:07am
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
2:03am
She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
2:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
2

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
3

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
4

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing