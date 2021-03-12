      Weather Alert

Miranda Lambert’s Tractor Supply Company Donates $250000 To Animal Shelters

Mar 12, 2021 @ 9:38am

Miranda Lambert’s non-profit organization, MuttNation, is trying to help animals in need.  They donated $250,000 to various shelters in all 50 states.  The singer said in a statement, “While the pandemic really opened people’s hearts and homes to adopting and fostering in record numbers, shelters were unable to hold their regular fundraising events, which left a big gap. We know that these funds will help shelters continue to provide a great environment for their pets, employees, volunteers, and the communities at-large that they serve.”

 

