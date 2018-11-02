Missin’ Ole Johnny Cash Music Video

We’d like to pay tribute to the guys that are THE outlaws of country music, but also a big part of Nashville (except Willie) today. They deserve it! In the 70’s Waylon started something that he would later refer to in a song. “Don’t ya’ll think this outlaw bit done got outta hand?” Even Waylon was tired of it. These guys were very popular with the outlaw movement crowd as well as the Nashville crowd. Much like George Strait is today. You will never hear a modern day outlaw country music artist or fan say anything negative about George Strait. Even though he IS Nashville and has never written a single hit. If you do hear this, you have experienced a rare, true outlaw country enthusiasts! You will have discovered a unicorn! Modern day outlaw country here in Texas is not called “Modern Day Country Music”. I am just using that title to keep from saying the actual title. It was created to recognized Texas born and bred artists then turned towards an outlaw thing. That’s cool, but I better be hearing you trash talk George Strait in one of your songs if your an outlaw. People have tried to do what Waylon, Willie, Johnny Cash, Johnny Paycheck, Kris Kristofferson and more did and can’t. George Strait has!

Somehow my blogs usually turn to George Strait. Sorry about that. From the Django and Jimmie album, I present to you “Missin Ole Johnny Cash” by Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard. The video is simple because the great story and great song combo is a perfect recipe for a great video. Simple or not.

How about one more from these two…..

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: kriskllll