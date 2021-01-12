      Weather Alert

Mitchell Tenpenny checks off his “Bucket List” in video dropping tonight

Jan 12, 2021 @ 11:00am

Tristan CusickMitchell Tenpenny is releasing the video tonight for his new song, “Bucket List.” 

The video was filmed during a five-day trip to Arizona in December partnership with the state’s tourism bureau and takes the country singer to various landmarks, including the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley.

“It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life! We got to see so many things I’ve never had the chance to stop and take in during this video,” Mitchell says in a statement. “I can watch this video for the rest of my life and remember those moments.” 

The video premieres tonight on Mitchell’s YouTube channel at 7:15 p.m. ET, with a live chat with fans at 7 p.m. ET. You can submit questions for Mitchell on YouTube.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

