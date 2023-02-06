96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mitchell Tenpenny debuts new music as he sells out two nights at the Ryman

February 6, 2023 3:30PM CST
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This weekend, Mitchell Tenpenny got to experience something many artists only dream of: selling out two nights in a row at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium.

“I’ve been able to check a lot of things off my bucket list because you’ve streamed the music and supported me, like selling out back-to-back nights at the Ryman,” the Nashville native told the hometown crowd. “You helped us get back on country radio and have changed our lives forever.”

Mitchell’s label surprised him with a plaque marking the fact that his latest #1, “Truth About You,” has gone Platinum. 

The “Drunk Me” hitmaker also took advantage of the chance to welcome some special guests and debut some new music. Christian icon Steven Curtis Chapman joined him onstage to debut a new version of his hit “Don’t Lose Heart,” a song that’s special to Mitchell because his mother is currently battling breast cancer. You’ll be able to stream the new duet version February 17. 

Mitchell and his wife, Meghan Patrick, teamed up to do “Long As You Let Me,” while Alana Springsteen did her “goodbye looks good on you” collaboration with Mitchell, which will be on her debut album.

Newcomer Tyler Braden and Mitchell continue on the This is the Heavy Tour through the end of the month, which already boasts eight sold-out shows.

