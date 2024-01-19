96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mitchell Tenpenny drops real-life-inspired "Breaking My Heart"

January 19, 2024 3:35PM CST
Courtesy of Riser House/Sony Music Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny is kicking off his next music chapter with a new song, “Breaking My Heart.”

Mitchell penned the track with Ashley GorleyChase McGill and Jordan Schmidt, which depicts a guy’s desire to put an old flame behind him for good.

“Aw, baby, don’t you kinda wanna stay in tonight?/ Or at least go walkin’ into some other bar/ Don’t you need a break from breakin’ my heart?/ I said, baby, won’t you let me get on with my life?/ ‘Cause everywhere I go, it’s like there you are/ Don’t you need a break from breakin’ my heart?/ From breakin’ my heart,” Mitchell sings in the midtempo chorus.

“‘Breaking My Heart’ was written about going through a break up and trying to get your ex off your mind. You keep trying to do things and go different places but it seems like every single thing reminds you of them,” he shares.

“I remember once during a break up, I kept seeing her specific car (make, model, and color) all the time. They were just driving around me every day. I couldn’t escape it,” adds Mitchell. “So that concept was what I thought about when I came up with the idea for this song.”

“Breaking My Heart” is the first new release following Mitchell’s 2022 album, This Is The Heavy, which spawned his latest top 10 single, “We Got History.”

