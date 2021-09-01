      Weather Alert

Mitchell Tenpenny drops “Truth About You” video

Sep 1, 2021 @ 12:18pm

Tristan Cusick

Mitchell Tenpenny just dropped the video for his current single, “Truth About You.” The song, which Tenpenny wrote with Matt Alderman and Thomas Archer, is from his upcoming Midtown Diaries EP, out on September 10.

The video was shot both in Nashville’s famed Billy’s Idle Hour and at Warren Studios.

“This video was so much fun to make,” Tenpenny said. “I love how real it felt when acting the scenes out. It felt more like making a movie than a video and I can’t wait for the audience to share that emotion with me.”

In addition to “Truth About You,” Tenpenny is also at radio with Chris Young, on their “At the End of a Bar” duet. Tenpenny is spending the rest of the year on his own tour, which includes his first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium, as well as joining Young for select dates on Young’s Famous Friends Tour. 

