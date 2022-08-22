96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mitchell Tenpenny plots This is the Heavy Tour as “At the End of a Bar” goes #1

August 22, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Mitchell Tenpenny is currently sharing the #1 spot at country radio with his pal Chris Young as their duet “At the End of a Bar” sits atop the chart.

“I’m just so excited to have a #1 with this song. It’s a special song and a great story about how it was written. Even cooler to have it with one of my best buddies,” Mitchell says. “Chris has become one of my best friends, so to get to celebrate this together is special in itself.”

To celebrate, Mitchell’s announcing the first round of dates on his This is the Heavy Tour, a trek named for his new album. The singer has set 10 dates, which will kick off in January in Salt Lake City and last through the end of February.

Among the shows he’s booked are two hometown stops in Nashville, where Mitchell will play back-to-back dates at famed venue the Ryman Auditorium. Those shows will take place February 3 and 4.

Mitchell’s This is the Heavy album is due out September 16. This Friday, he’ll release another new track off the album ahead of release day, called “Good and Gone.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

