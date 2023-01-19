96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Mitchell Tenpenny’s “Got History” — in space!

January 19, 2023 1:30PM CST
Mitchell Tenpenny‘s headed for outer space in his new video for “We Got History.” 

The clip, shot near Cocoa Beach, Florida, finds Mitchell sitting in a bar with a younger version of himself and a bartender with whom he’s clearly had a romantic past. Did she cheat on him? Do they end up together? Those are all questions you’ll ponder as you watch Mitchell get closer to liftoff.

“We Got History” is the latest single from his This Is the Heavy album and the follow-up to his number ones, “Truth About You” and “At the End of a Bar” with Chris Young.

Thursday night, Mitchell kicks off his This Is the Heavy Tour at Washington’s Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

