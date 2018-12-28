Mo Pitney: Old School By Kris Mason | Dec 28, 2018 @ 3:09 PM I’m willing to bet Mo Pitney will go down in history as one of the greatest. Great singer. Great songwriter. Great guitar picker. He is exactly what many artists wish they were. 963KLLLAcousticCountryKLLLKris MasonLubbockMo PitneyOld School SHARE RELATED CONTENT Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Netflix: 2019 Movie List What Makes You Country Giveaway! Aspen Hotel Offers Dumb and Dumber Package