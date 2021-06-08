Mom Attends School Posing As Her 13yr Old Daughter
Colleen, on the morning show had a great story about a Texas mom who is facing charges for posing as her 13-year-old daughter at the child’s middle school.
30-year-old Casey Garcia posted a YouTube video entering the school wearing a yellow hoodie, glasses, and a black facemask. She said teachers and faculty didn’t recognize her until the final period. Garcia says she did it to prove a point that “we need better security at our schools”, claiming that it would be easy for a potential school shooter to enter unnoticed. However, the school district didn’t appreciate her little social experiment. She’s been arrested and charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records.
Does Garcia make a relevant point about security – or was she just trying to go viral?