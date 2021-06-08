      Weather Alert

Mom Attends School Posing As Her 13yr Old Daughter

Jun 8, 2021 @ 8:55am

Colleen, on the morning show had a great story about a Texas mom who is facing charges for posing as her 13-year-old daughter at the child’s middle school.

30-year-old Casey Garcia posted a YouTube video entering the school wearing a yellow hoodie, glasses, and a black facemask.  She said teachers and faculty didn’t recognize her until the final period.  Garcia says she did it to prove a point that “we need better security at our schools”, claiming that it would be easy for a potential school shooter to enter unnoticed.   However, the school district didn’t appreciate her little social experiment.  She’s been arrested and charged with criminal trespass and tampering with government records.

Does Garcia make a relevant point about security – or was she just trying to go viral?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Brett Young says that even though 'Weekends Look a Little Different These Days', he wouldn't change a thing
Pack Your Bags: This Beach Was Just Rated The Best
Woman Comes Home To Find Koala Pole Dancing
NCAA Lubbock Regional All-Tournament Team
Thomas Rhett tells the story of how he and his wife found out she was pregnant with baby number four
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On