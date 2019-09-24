Mom Joins Badly Behaved Son In Math Class

A British mother made good on her threat, joining her badly behaved son in math class.

When detentions and isolations plus several phone calls home didn’t change Harley Crandley’s attitude, his mom Becky hashed out a new corrective plan with the school.

She walked into Sittingbourne Community College on Friday afternoon, pulling up a seat next to 12-year-old.

“He didn’t have a clue, and he was very embarrassed for sure, I was introduced as his mum,” notes Becky, who whishes she took a pic of her eighth-grader, adding, “He went so red there’s nothing I can compare it to.”

What’s the biggest threat your parents made good on?