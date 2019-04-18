Monopoly Is Releasing A Lion King Themed Version Of The Board Game

If you love board games and can’t stop singing “Hakuna Matata” ever since the trailer for the live action reboot was released, you’re going to love what’s coming from Hasbro.

Hitting the shelves at Walmart on April 22 is Monopoly – “The Lion King” edition, completely inspired by the hit Disney film turning 25 this year.

All your favorite features of the board game are there, just changed to include elements from the movie. Houses and hotels have become beetles and grubs, while “Chance” and “Community Chest” cards now reveal the player’s “Destiny”.

Sure to delight all, a mini Pride Rock is included, which plays a few seconds of “The Circle of Life” when a button on the device is pushed.

Which other movie-themed editions of Monopoly would you buy?