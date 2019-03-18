Moonlight Arts Academy

Each day our campers will enjoy interactive lessons in singing, acting and dancing in our very own Amphitheatre located in the beautiful Mackenzie Park. For our “Tweens and Teens” that are new to musical theatre, this camp is a great way to decide if they wish to audition for the MAPs Jr. or Sr. camps or fall and spring classes! All campers will perform skits, songs and dance numbers in a 30- 45 minute showcase on the final day of camp. Parents are welcome to attend the showcase.

* For students ages 5 – 10 (Kids camp age groups: 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10) (‘Tweens and Teens camp age groups: 11-12, 13-15, 16-18)

* Kids Camp dates: June 3-6, June 24-27, July 15-18, July 22-25 and August 5-8

* ‘Tweens and Teens Camp dates: June 10-13, July 29-August 1

* Time: 9 am – 12 pm (Drop-off begins at 8:45 and pickup no later than 12:15 pm)

* Price: $90 per camp

* Each age group is capped at 20 students so enroll today to reserve your child’s spot!

** No walk-up enrollment

MAPs JUNIOR CAMP PRESENTS DISNEY’S ALADDIN, JR. Our MAPs Jr. (Moonlight Academy Performers – 11-14) will rehearse and prepare a full scale “junior” production as part of our 2019 New Moon Season for general audiences at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre. Backed by our Moonlight Musicals production team and interns, this musical pulls out all the stops to make this camp an experience not to be missed!

* For Kids ages 11 – 14

* Camp dates: June 17 – July 12

* Time: 9 am – 12 pm * Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404 9 am – 12 pm

* Price: $240 ($40 registration fee to secure a camp spot and an audition time)

* Audition Dates (for casting purposes only): June 15, 3 pm – 7 pm and June 16 from 4 pm – 9 pm

* The audition is before camp begins so instruction can begin on first day of camp!

* Performance dates/time: July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 (All performances begin at 9 am)

* Camp is limited to 35 campers

** Deadline to register is Thursday, June 14

MAPs SENIOR CAMP PRESENTS DISNEY’S ALADDIN, JR.

Our MAPs Sr. camp (Moonlight Academy Performers – 15-18) will rehearse and prepare a full scale “junior” production as part of our Moonlight Musicals Summer Season for general audiences at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre. Backed by our Moonlight Musicals production team and interns, this musical pulls out all the stops to make this camp an experience not to be missed!

* For Teens ages 15 – 18

* Camp dates: June 17 – July 12

* Time: 1 pm – 4 pm

* Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404

* Price: $240 ($40 registration fee to secure a camp spot and an audition time)

* Audition Dates (for casting purposes only): June 15, 3 pm – 7 pm and June 16 from 4 pm – 9 pm

* The audition is before camp begins so instruction can begin on first day of camp!

* Performance dates/time: July 12, 13, 19, 20, with possible performances on July 26 and 27 (All performances begin at 8 pm)

* Camp is limited to 35 campers

** Deadline to register is Thursday, June 14

MOONLIGHT ARTS ACADEMY TECHNICAL THEATRE INTERNSHIP

This internship is for students (16+) with an interest in technical theatre! You will work closely with “Mentors” (members of the Moonlight Musicals production team) to garner new skills and an understanding of the industry standard practices of technical theatre. Interns will have hands on training sessions with their mentors and work live during the performances of the MAPs Jr and Sr. productions. Students may apply for internships in these areas of Technical Theatre: