Moonlight Musicals Arts Academy
man face with musical hair
DISNEY’S THE ARISTOCATS KIDS!
Everybody wants to be a cat in this toe tapping Disney classic! Come join the fun while exploring the world of music theatre in a safe and fun environment. Every kid will have a part to play (big or small) in this full scale “Kids” musical. They will learn lines, songs, and choreography led by our team of amazing directors and put it all together for family and friends to enjoy.
- For children ages 6 – 10 (Children must be 6 years old by first day of class)
- Class Time: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm every Monday
- Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404
- Start Date: September 9, 2019
- Performance Dates: November 8th & 9th
- Cost: $260 (Tuition may be paid in full or split into two payments)
DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, JR.
Come and join us as we retell the ‘tale as old as time’ as the Moonlight Arts Academy presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” This class is designed to take your young singers, actors, and dancers and mold them into instruments of fine story-telling. Combined with our amazing directors, your kids will work towards a full scale musical production to be enjoyed by friends, family and the surrounding Lubbock communities.
- For children ages 11 – 18 (children must be 5 years old by first day of class)
- Class Time: 4:30 – 6:30 pm every Tuesday
- Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404
- Start Date: September 3rd, 2019
- Performance dates: December 6th & 7th (Added matinee performance on 7th)
- Cost: $320(Tuition may be paid in full or split into two payments)
“ACTING 101”
Our “ACTING 101” class is the perfect place for young students to “break out of their shells” and in to a world of theater! This class focuses on teaching acting skills through games and exercises in a fun and safe environment that ends in a showcase for family and friends!
- For children ages 5-7 (children must be 5 years old by first day of class)
- Class Time: 4:30 – 5:15 pm every Wednesday
- Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404
- Start Date: September 4, 2019
- Showcase Date: Last day of class
- Cost: $220 (Tuition may be paid in full or split into two payments)
“SINGING 101”
Do you LOVE to sing? Then “SINGING 101” is the class for you! This class focuses on building confidence and healthy vocal techniques all while learning some of your favorite musical numbers! There will be a small showcase on the last day of class for family and friends!
- For children ages 5-7 (children must be 5 years old by first day of class)
- Class Time: 4:30 PM – 5:15 PM every Thursday
- Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Avenue A, Lubbock, TX 79404
- Start Date: September 5, 2019
- Showcase Date: Last day of class
- Cost: $220 (Tuition may be paid in full or split into two payments)
“DANCE 101”
Are you a kid that loves to dance? Come learn and experience a world of movement and dance in a fun and safe environment with our “DANCE 101” class! Our instructors will help you get a “leg up” on new dance styles and techniques while moving along to your favorite musical tunes!
- For children ages 5-7 (children must be 5 years old by first day of class)
- Class Time: 5:45 PM – 6:30 PM every Monday
- Location: The MAC (Musical Arts Center) 2806 Ave. A, Lubbock, TX 79404
- Start Date: September 9, 2019
- Performance Date: Last day of class
- Cost: $220 (Tuition may be paid in full or split into two payments)
Register your child today at www.moonlightmusicals.com
to be a part of these amazing experiences! Once registered, we will send an invoice for the class. (It may take up to two business days to process the registration and receive an invoice)
Thank you for considering the Moonlight Arts Academy for your child’s growth and development in musical theatre education!